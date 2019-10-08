Antoinette (Toni ) Bowering, 80, of Wilton and Cortland, NY passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Oct. 5, 2019.

Born in Cortland, NY, Toni was the daughter of Joseph & Rose (Morgia) Dvorak. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Dvorak and his wife Ellen of Verona Beach, NY. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Dvorak.

Toni married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Bowering, also of Cortland, NY. She is survived by their three loving & grateful children. She is also survived by Suzanne Bowering of Peabody, Mass. and her companion Carl Coose; Marc Bowering of Wilton and his wife Beckie; along with their children, Morgan April and her husband Cody, Joseph Bowering, Maverick Real and Tricia Souther-Bowering. Youngest son George Bowering of Williamstown, Mass. and wife Patrice Bowering. Along with sons Joshua Bowering, Sawyer Smith and Parker Smith. Toni is also survived by her great grand daughter, Raegan April, several nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry & Mary Bush of Cortland, NY.

Toni was a 6th grade elementary school teacher, a business owner and an administrator of several local nursing homes. She enjoyed collecting antiques with Bob, and loved traveling the world with her family.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, especially James & Christi, for the loving care and personal attention they provided.

At the family’s request the memorial service will be private. The family asks that those who desire make memorial gifts in Toni’s memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com