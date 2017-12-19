Archie Merle Searles (1959-2017)

PHILLIPS - Archie Merle Searles, 58, passed away after a long struggle with COPD and Lung Cancer on Thursday Dec. 14, 2017 in Phillips at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was born on March 27, 1959 in Farmington to Ray and June Searles.

He went school in Philips. Archie was married three times and had four children. Archie worked as a laborer for Fosters Inc.

Archie is survived by his brothers Arnold Searles, Ron Searles, Daryl Searles, Children Wade Rundlett, Isabelle Searles, Archie Searles Jr, Seth Searles, grandchildren Destiny Burgess, Ocean Rundlett, Mason Rundlett, Cordell Parlin, and Bradley Parlin.

Archie was a big fan of playing his music loud and enjoyed having his friends come and visit him he also enjoyed the small things in life he wasn't about riches in money he was big into riches that money can't buy.

Funeral services will be privately held in the spring of 2018. Memorial donations may be made to Archie's final expenses at www.gofund me.com/28s38x2w. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.