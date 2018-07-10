Arthur ‘Arkie’ Linwood Rogers (1930-2018)

WINDHAM - Arthur “Arkie” Linwood Rogers, 88, died on July 6, 2018. He was born in Windham, on June 14, 1930, the son of Lawrence and Elva “Tilly” (Lamb) Rogers.

Arkie grew up in Windham and was a 1948 graduate of Windham High School. In 1949, he married Sally-Ann (Corson) and together they raised their six children, until her passing in 1986.

Always a hard worker, he was employed at Hannaford and at SD Warren before he started Rogers Variety across from Booties store. He was an entrepreneur in all sense of the word. After having his store for a few years, he started “Arkie’s Ribbish Route,” and was then employed at JJ Nissen Bakery as a mechanic. He eventually started a construction business which turned into Arkie Rogers Septic Service, home of the famed, “one call does it all.” He proudly ran this company until he was able to retire in 1989.

When Arkie was not working, he enjoyed playing cribbage, hunting and fishing, and also flying. He obtained his pilot’s license at age 17, and flew to Alaska five times, eventually having his own airport in Eustis. Arkie was a great story teller and also loved to tell jokes. As a Mason for over 60 years, family, faith, and service was a major part in his life. He loved his family and was affectionately called “Bumpa” by his grandkids.

Arkie is survived by his children, Cyndie Rogers of Gray, David Rogers and wife Joan of Windham, twins, Julie Rogers and Jacki Rogers both of Standish, and Jo-Leen Papandrea and husband Fred of Wells; seven grandchildren, Jody Winant, Heidi Ward, Daniel Rogers, Jeremy Rogers, Regina Baptista, Carey Thorpe, and Buddy Thorpe. In addition to his parents, Arkie is predeceased by his son, James Rogers; granddaughter, Brandi Jackson; brother, who was the one to give him his nickname, Albert Rogers; and long time companion, Edna Smith.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 434 River Rd. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in Arkie's honor to Susan G. Komen, www.komen.org or to Mercy Hospital, Tyler Suite, P.O. Box 679, Portland, ME 04104 or online: mercyhospital.org, tap "donate" and type Arthur Rogers.