Arthur ‘Biz’ Carpenter (1931-2018)

BIDDEFORD - Arthur “Biz” Carpenter peacefully passed away at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Early that morning, he flew up to heaven to reside with his loving wife, Marie.

Biz was born in Waterville, Maine on July 25, 1931, the son of Arthur Carpenter and Violet.

He graduated from Waterville High School in 1948. After high school he enlisted into the Army. He served for four years.

Shortly after that Biz met Marie “Maggie” Adams. Through God’s grace Biz and Maggie shared in a strong, special bond. Their marriage was a lifelong commitment to each other that lasted for 58 years until Maggie lost her battle with cancer in 2016. The instant Biz said, “I do” the man’s true character radiated wherever he journeyed. It was clear what brought true contentment to Biz. He provided for Maggie, his children, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren in every way possible. The memories generated with his kindness, his compassion and his spirit are impossible to communicate through words on paper.

Besides family, Biz had a couple of hobbies that brought immense joy to him. One of those hobbies was going to the Waterville Elks Club. He was a lifetime member. He spent many hours there and was a very “active member.” Biz enjoyed helping with the BBQ Chicken dinners, did quite a bit of painting, and assisted with countless other activities. He made too many friends to mention here, but the bond with John Dennett was most especially strong. The family is so very grateful for John’s kindness!

The other joy for this gentle, loving man was fishing. Oh my, how Biz counted the days leading up to the annual trek to East Grand Lake in Danforth. He, along with a dozen or so family and friends, has trolled those waters since 1976. The enthusiasm Biz had for these fishing trips was exhilarating, and never wavered through the 40 plus years. The core of this enthusiasm came because he was going to be with those nearest and dearest to him. It didn’t matter that the fish would -- often -- be uncooperative. What mattered was making memories that could, and would, be shared time and time again. Imagine a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment happening on an annual basis! How great is that?

This spring the gentlemen traveling north will surely be looking up to the heavens. They will likely feel the “presence of Biz,” their dear friend. And you can be sure of this, too: As they troll the precious, peaceful waters Biz will be smiling down upon all of them.

And, finally, here is the soul of the story behind this extraordinary man. God sprinkles his grace on each of us. Those sprinkles are designed to lead us to live a life of purpose. Well, Biz fulfilled his purpose and then some. Anyone blessed enough to spend time with “Biz” knew they were in the presence of someone who cared so very deeply. The greatest gift we can provide one another is our unconditional love. Biz the husband, the father and the grandfather absolutely smothered those around him with love. It’s a gift the family members will cherish for the rest of their days.

Surviving loving family members are his two daughters, Chrissy Jurdak, Robin Whitney and partner. Peter; a son, Brian Carpenter and his wife, Karen; brothers, Freddie and Danny; sister, Marlene, as well as sister Diana, and her husband, Ron.

The grandchildren, who were so loved by Biz are: Jessica and her husband, Eric; Jennifer; Heather and her, husband, Shawn; Renee, Corey, Michael, and Marissa; the great grandchildren: Al, Hailey, Elijah, Zeb, Dejah, Ethan, Evan, JD, Aviana, Kianna and Peyton; along with step grandchildren: Miranda, Erica, and Eli. Numerous nephew and nieces, too, will dearly feel the loss of their uncle.

Besides being predeceased by Marie and his parents, Biz was also predeceased by brothers Raymond, Don, Neil; grandchild, Jeremy; and great grandchild, Job.

There will be visiting hours at the Gallant Funeral Home on Friday, February 23rd, from 6:00-8:00pm. There will be a Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church, on Silver Street, in Waterville, on Saturday, February 24th, at 11:00am. immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Waterville Elks Lodge, 76 Industrial Street in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers please donate to: National Kidney Foundation Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY. 10016