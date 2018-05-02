Arthur “Buster” DeRoche (1938-2018)

FARMINGTON – Arthur "Buster" DeRoche, 80, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2018 at Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation with his brother and sister by his side.

He attended local schools, graduating from Farmington High School in 1956. He was a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge; being there was his biggest joy.

He is survived by his brother, Don E. DeRoche and sister, Beverly D. Hall, both of Farmington.

Remembrance gifts May be made to the Farmington Elks School St. West Farmington, Me. 04992. Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. There will be no services. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. Cremation services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.