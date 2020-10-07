Arthur Dana Witham (1942-2020)

PHILLIPS - Arthur Dana Witham, 78, passed away on October 1, 2020 at his home in Phillips, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 21, 1942, in Avon, son of Dana and Lucille (Storer) Witham. He was educated in the schools of Phillips. From 1959 to 1962, he served his country in the U.S. Marines. On April 26, 1974, Arthur married Joan Boutilier at the Farmington United Methodist Church. Over the years, he worked as an equipment operator at Cousineau’s in Strong, and as a bartender at Poacher’s Paradise in Madrid where he made the girls and everyone laugh. Arthur was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed camping with Joan and the grandchildren; playing cribbage with Tim; listening to country music with Danny and Shawn; fishing with Jarrod; dancing the “Teaberry Shuffle” with Tristin; laughing with Pete and Scoob; and being an “outlaw” with his lifelong best friend John Pinkham.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan Witham of Phillips; four sons, Timothy Witham (Jessica) of Greenbrier, TN, Shawn Searles (Kim) of Franklin, KY, Daniel Searles (Lori) of Phillips, Chris Skidgell (Elizabeth) of Norridgewock; one daughter, Tammie Goings of Farmington; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, cards or memorial contributions may be sent to Joan at PO Box 293, Phillips, ME 04966.

A private graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Phillips with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME.