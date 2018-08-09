Arthur E. Demmons (1940-2018)

BANGOR - Arthur E. Demmons, 78, passed away August 5, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor.

He was born June 21, 1940 in Willimantic, the son of Ervin and Evelyn (Leighton) Demmons.

He graduated from Skowhegan High School, then entered the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Then he attended and graduated from the University of Maine. Arthur worked for Warren Brothers in Fairfield and Boston, then opened his own accounting business.

He loved history and reading, was a member of the Elks Lodge in Skowhegan, headed up Bingo and the local blood drive managing the workers and volunteers. He retired from the National Guard after 20 years of service. He was an up-beat person and will be greatly missed.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Gail (Holmes) Demmons of Skowhegan; brother, Carlton Demmons and wife Diana; uncle, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Arthur’s memory to the Skowhegan Public Library, 9 Elm Street, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.