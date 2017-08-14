Arthur LeCompte (1933-2017)

FARMINGTON – Arthur LeCompte, 84, of Kingfield, died early Friday morning at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. He was born in Clinton, MA, Sept. 20, 1933, a son of Arthur E. and Laura (Pichette) LeCompte and received his education in local schools. He was a Korean War Veteran of the United State Army and was self-employed for many years as a contractor.

Arthur and his wife, Mary Ann, relocated to Kingfield where they owned and operated Deer Farm Campground.

He is survived by His wife of 59 years,Mary Ann LeCompte, his sons, Kevin LeCompte and his wife Francesca, Michael LeCompte and daughter Karen. Four grandchildren; Mark LeCompte, Roseanne LeCompte, Hannah Curtis and Sarah Curtis and several nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Constance Rabideau and husband Ronald and Linda Cass.

