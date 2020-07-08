Arthur “Skip” Campbell III (1939-2020)

Arthur "Skip" Campbell III, 80, of Peru, passed away June 28, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born July 15, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Arthur and Thelma (Marshall) Campbell Jr.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 - 1960.

After his military service he married the love of his life, Virginia (Kilmer) Campbell. They celebrated 57 years of marriage in August. He worked as a surveyor both in New York and Maine.

Skip was an avid golfer and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a deacon at the Peru Baptist Church. He was a kind and devoted family man. He lived his life like his favorite verse; "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no records of wrongs." 1 Corinthians: 13.

Skip is predeceased by his son Ronald. Survivors include his wife Virginia of Peru, his son Robert Campbell and wife Pam of Saugerties, New York, his son Larry Campbell and wife Joanne of Peru, Maine, his daughter Lisa (Campbell) Rogers and husband Michael of Portland, and his son Glenn Campbell and wife Pam of Canton. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St. Dixfield. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

