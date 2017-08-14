Arvilla Durrell Pease (1939-2017)

STRATTON - Arvilla Durrell Pease, 77, of Stratton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 12, 2017 at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

Arvilla was born in Eustis on November 10, 1939 to Richmond and Rosamond (Cox) Durrell. She graduated from Stratton High School in the class of 1958, and lived in Stratton for her entire life. Arvilla married the love of her life, Peter Pease, on May 27, 1972. They were married for 44 years and enjoyed every moment together. She was always most comfortable if she was in the kitchen. She started a Deli in her own home, and cooked for the school and on Sugarloaf Mountain. She was known far and wide for her delicious donuts and generosity with every batch she made.

She worked for Stratton Elementary School as a janitor for many years, as well as the Eustis Fire Department. Her favorite job of all, though, was being a wife and mother. Her home was welcoming and full of laughter. All were welcome for a cup of coffee and a good visit. Arvilla loved spending quality time with her family and friends. She put her faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone at a young age, and was a faithful servant of Christ as a charter member of the Calvary Bible Church of Stratton. She loved to serve in Vacation Bible School and AWANA as well as any other opportunity to spend time with kids. She was “Grammie” to so many.

Arvilla is survived by; her sons, Gregory (Lynne) Pease and Steven (Judy) Pease; her daughter, Lisa (Joel) Gallant; she was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; as well as Todd (Cheryl) Walker and Rob (Julia) Ruddy.

She was preceded in death by; her husband, Peter Roland Pease; her parents, Richmond and Rosamond (Cox) Durrell; her siblings, Lyle, Ronald, Mabel and Daryle.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Arvilla’s memory for the handicap lift project to the Calvary Bible Church, c/o Kirk Vajentic, PO Box 222, Stratton, ME 04982

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 10 am at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938 with Pastor Bruce Townsend officiating. Interment will follow at the East New Portland Cemetery.