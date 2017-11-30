Athanase N. Couture (1924-2017)

JAY - Athanase N. (Tenhouse) Couture, 93, a resident of Jay, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 28 at his home, where he went home to be with the Lord.

He was born Oct. 13, 1924, in Jay, the son of Rosaire Couture and Anais (Shink) Couture. After his parents moved to the United States with six of their 16 children, he was the first to be born as an American citizen.

He attended Jay schools. He served in the US Army Pacific Theatre during WWII. On July 3, 1949, he married Louise (Crit) Given at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay.

He was employed in the repair department at International Paper Company at both the Otis and Androscoggin Mills in Jay, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He retired in 1986.

He was a communicant at St. Rose of Lima where he sang in the choir. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime member of the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 335, Lane Dube Amvets Post 33 and George Bunton American Legion Post 10.

He is survived by his sons; Gary Couture and wife Olive of Jay, Tom Couture and wife Sheila of Jay, Mark Couture and wife Collette of Sanford, Shawn Couture and wife Kim of Jay, and Joseph Couture and wife Linnie of Jay, daughters; Christine Couture of Jay, Nancy Couture of Jay, Gloria Breton and husband Bert of Turner, and Gail Tourtelotte and husband Robert of Jay, brother; Gilles Couture and wife Anita, sisters; Marguerite Slovak, Muriel Desjardins, Georgette Sutton, Grace Hodge, Patricia Couture and Sister Mary Martha Couture, 32 grandchildren; Suzanne, Jennifer, Rebecca, Heather, Earl and wife Julie, Sarah, Kevin, Jessica and husband Jeff, Selena and husband Matt, Raymond and wife Sara, Katie and husband Marcus, Athanase (House) and wife Sara, Daniel and wife Kellie-Jo, Melissa, Christopher and wife Faith, Monica and husband Bob, Nina and husband Shawn, Adam and wife Melissa, Nathanael, Scotty, Jacob, Isaac, Andrew and wife Crystal, Andrea, Adam and wife Erin, Shawn Jr., Keith and wife Stacy, Bryan and wife Jenica, Joshua and wife Melissa, Angela and husband Glenn, Randy and wife Jennifer and Joseph II (JC) and wife Kimberly, 62 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandsons , his godson Royal Swan of Dixfield and many nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for Patrick Spiotta of Jay and also Amy Espeaignnette of Jay.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 53 years, Louise (Crit) Couture, in 2002, his infant daughter Rebecca Joanne, brothers; Toussainte, Emmanuel, Placide and Aurelien Couture, sisters; Ange Marie Couture, Cecile Dupont, Blanche Bilodeau and Carmel Garneau and grandson, Justin Breton.

Message of condolence may be sent to www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Visiting hours 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Friday at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Members of the Knights of Columbus and Military Organizations will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Interment with full military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.