Aubrey L. Danforth Sr. (1967-2017)

EMBDEN - Aubrey L. Danforth Sr., 50, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 20, 2017 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

He was born May 4, 1967 in Waterville, the son of William and Waneta (Corson) Danforth, both deceased.

He graduated from Lawrence High School class of 1985. Aubrey worked many years for Asplundh Tree, Avian Farms and Danforth Lawn Care. He was known for being kindhearted and loving. He treated everyone like a friend and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that was in need. He was known as the “dollar man”, because he would see kids and give them a dollar, even if it was his last. He also was famous for taking everyone out to breakfast. He loved bow hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family. He loved his family very much.

Aubrey is survived by his Fiancé, Jennifer Coro of Skowhegan; daughter, Katie Webb and husband Bradford W.; grandchildren, Lance, Paige, Nevaeh, Bryce, Bradyn and Bradford, of Fairfield; son, Aubrey Danforth Jr; grandchildren, Elleona and Hunter; son-in-law, Randy Willard of Skowhegan; step sons, John, Joel and Josh Chapman; brothers and sisters, William and Diane Danforth of China, Bruce and Jaime Danforth of Embden, Wanda and Dennis Strickland of Canaan, Dan Danforth of Canaan, Jack Danforth of Canaan and Hope Danforth also from Canaan many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held in the spring on his birthday, May 4, 2018 in Canaan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.