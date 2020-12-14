FARMINGTON - Audrey E. Sweet, 88, of Avon died on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation in Farmington, from complications of a fall two weeks earlier.

She was born in Mars Hill, the daughter of Rev. Morley and Alice (Leonard) Durost. As a child, her family lived in many towns within the state of Maine, but it was at Freewill Baptist Church of Lisbon Falls that she met the love of her life, Carl Sweet, whom she married in 1950 until Carl's death 54 years later.

Audrey worked at several different jobs. She worked as a nursing assistant in a children's hospital in Camden, MA and at the mills of Manchester, N.H., also as a favorite "kitchen lady" throughout the Manchester school system. She truly enjoyed being the neighborhood babysitter in Hooksett, N.H. where she raised her well-loved family.

Upon Carl's retirement in 1994, the two of them moved to the Sweet family farm in Avon, Maine, where she happily lived out her years. Audrey was a quiet, peace-loving woman who enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. Everyone was warmly welcomed to sit at her puzzle table and lend a hand.

She knew the Bible very well; if you needed help finding a verse Audrey was the woman to call. Her entire family feels great peace knowing she is now with the Lord Jesus Christ whom she loved so much. She prayed for comfort and God gave it to her.

Audrey is survived by a son and daughter-in-law Eric and Lynette Sweet of Lafayette LA, a daughter Wendy Warnock of Avon; nine grandchildren: Kemerson, Jenny, Ben and Tim Sweet, Sean and Ryan McCarthy, Joe (Allie Wye) and Jeff Warnock. She is also survived by four of her siblings: Barbara Farina, Richard and wife Sally Durost, Margaret George and Robert Durost.

She was predeceased by her husband Carl Sweet and granddaughter Sarah McCarthy, also by her brothers Donald and David Durost and a sister Marjorie Gammon.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.