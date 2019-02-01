Audrey G. Childs (1926-2019)

LIBERTY - Audrey G. Childs, 93, passed away Jan. 28, 2019 at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

She was born Jan. 12, 1926 in Albion, the daughter of Harlen and Glenna (Robinson) Childs.

She was educated in the schools of Palermo. On July 27, 1989 she married Kenneth Childs in Liberty. She was employed at Lipman’s Poultry in Augusta, Penobscot Poultry in Belfast, and spent 20 years employed at Maplewood in Belfast. She was a member of the Palermo and Skowhegan churches and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed eating out, going to yard sales, collecting dolls and dancing.

Audrey is survived by 2 daughters, Barbara St. Clair and husband William of Montville, Beverly Nickerson and husband Harley; 4 sons, Raymond Harriman and wife Vicki of Nobleton, Florida, Richard Harriman and wife Cynthia of Liberty, Donald Harriman and wife Deborah of Liberty, and Warren Harriman and wife Donna of Belfast; special niece, Mary Thomson of Newport. And many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Audrey’s memory to Garry Owen House PO Box 34 Liberty Maine 04949.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.