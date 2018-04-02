Audrey J. Berry (1949-2018)

AUBURN – Audrey J. Berry, 68, a resident of Strong, passed away Saturday, March 31st at Hospice House of Androscoggin with her loving husband by her side.

She was born April 7, 1949 in Lewiston, the daughter of Richard C. Tempesta and Gloria M. (Girardin) Tempesta. She was a graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. On July 12, 1997 at their home in Strong, she married Harold “Joe” Berry.

Audrey worked at Geiger Brothers for 25 years, New England Telephone and later as a driver for Community Concepts. She was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and NASCAR fan. She enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, crocheting, picture puzzles, crosswords, cards and games.

She is survived by her husband Harold “Joe” Berry of Strong, sister, Sherry A. Pettipas of Auburn, nieces that were like daughters, Tracy Leblond and husband Nicholas of Auburn, and Tiffany King and husband Brian of Healy, KS., stepdaughter-in-law, Kathleen Berry of Livermore Falls, step-grandchildren, Brianna Berry and Cole Berry of Livermore Falls. She was predeceased by her parents, stepson, Shawn Berry and her beloved dogs, Roddie and Pepper. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11AM, Thursday, April 5th, at St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine. Visitation will be held 4-7PM, Wednesday, April 4th

at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Turner Village Cemetery, Church & South Main Street, Turner, Maine.