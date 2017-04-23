Audrey M. Stevens (1935-2017)

STRONG - Audrey Marion Stevens, 82, passed away on April 19 at Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston. She was born on March 13, 1935 in Strong, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Merrill) Huff.

She was educated in the schools of Strong and graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1953. On August 13, 1953, she married Frank Milton Stevens in Strong and he predeceased her on December 29, 2012. In her early years, Audrey worked as a cook at the Strong Elementary School and later on at Fletchers Mill, retiring in 1997. She attended the Strong Methodist Church and was a member of the Oppalunski Chapter, O.E.S. #1259 in Strong where she served thirteen terms as Worthy Matron, and also as DDGM of District #6.

She is survived by; her son, Lynn Stevens of Strong; her daughters, Sherry Keaten of South Paris and Darcy Stevens of Mattapoisett, MA; her brother, Theron Huff of Strong; her sisters, Gloria Gordon of Strong, Celia Elian of Arizona, and Sylvia Arsenault of Strong; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by; her husband, Frank Stevens; and her older sister, Queda Anderson.

Donations in Audrey’s memory may be made to the Strong United Methodist Church, PO Box 33, Strong, ME 04983.

Graveside services will be held later in the spring at the Village Cemetery in Strong. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.