Audrey Richards (1930-2019)

FARMINGTON - Audrey G. Richards, 89, of Chesterville passed away Friday evening, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Sandy River Center for Health Care in Farmington.

She was born Feb. 10, 1930 in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Carleton J. and Dorothy C. (Wills) Greenman.

She was educated in the schools of Massachusetts and Maine. She is predeceased by two husbands, Wendall Norton and Lawrence Richards. She worked for many years at Livermore Shoe and at Forsters Manufacturing. Audrey also worked for herself cleaning houses until her retirement 20 years ago. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed going for walks, cooking for her friends and family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by sons Elmer and his wife Kristin Norton, William Norton, Clayton Norton, all of Chesterville, as well as many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She is also predeceased by a son Wendall S. Norton and a grandson Elmer Norton.

A private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Chesterville in the spring. Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

