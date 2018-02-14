Austin ‘Pops’ Sillanpaa (1935-2018)

FARMINGTON - Austin "Pops" Sillanpaa, 82 of Kingfield passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born Nov. 27, 1935 the son of Alex and Impi (Miller) Sillanpaa Sr. in Kingfield. He was the youngest of ten children (six boys and four girls).

Pops was educated in the schools of Kingfield and went to work for the State Highway Department digging post holes up near Chain of Ponds for a summer at age of 16. He then went to work at Wings Spool and Bobbin before working for H.G. Winter and then entering the U.S. Army in 1954. He spent a year and a half in Okinawa, six months in Korea, and then six months as a Field Cadrie at Fort Dix, NJ before leaving the service in 1957.

Soon after returning from the military he went to the Maine Forest Service (now known as the Department of Conservation) and worked from 1959-1991 as a Forest Ranger. He enjoyed walking his dog Daisy twice a day from 8:30-10 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. Pops loved hunting with his family and friends, especially his late brother Weikko. He enjoyed fly fishing occasionally and was proud of involvement in rescuing a boy scout on Chisuncook in the 1980s. He was a member of American Legion Post #61 in Kingfield since 1973 where he enjoyed serving on the Color Guard. He served on the Kingfield Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years "back when they didn't have all the equipment they have now."

Austin will be sadly missed by his sister Salli and husband Lucien Dudley along with sister in law Blanche Sillanpaa and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters Sylvia Carlson, Minerva Pulsfier, and twin sister Anita Parsons, five brothers John,Wiekko ,Niilo, Martin and Robert.

Special thanks to Dr. Robert O'Reilly, Dr.Thomas Ryan, ICU and Third floor nurses and staff at Farmington Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com