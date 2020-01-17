Ava K. Reynolds (1938-2020)

FARMINGTON - Ava K. Reynolds, 81, passed on peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on Jan. 13, 2020, under the loving care of family and Androscoggin Hospice.

She was born in Portland on March 25, 1938, the daughter of Robert W. And Azalia R. Browne. She was educated in the Portland school system, graduating in 1956 from Deering High School. Ava married Ralph A. Reynolds on December 31, 1956 in South Portland. She was employed at Fairchild Semiconductor, Bass Shoe, and Franklin Memorial Hospital switchboard operator for 20 years, until her retirement at age 70. Ava was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington. She was an active member of the Franklin County Extension, Seniors Plus in Jay, Quilting Club in Phillips, and loved her watercolor painting classes from Stan Keirstead, and later, from Selina Reed.

Ava is survived by three daughters that were so special to her, Julie and husband Dennis Webber of Vienna, Laurie and husband Craig McCabe of New Sharon, Susan and husband Robert Brackley of Angier, NC. She very much enjoyed all of her nine grandchildren, making each one of them feel special and loved, Daniel Webber, Lance Meader, Eric Meader, Matthew Brackley, Justin Brackley, Alyssa Brackley, Hannah Smith, Stephen Brackley, and Patrick Brackley. She also loved each of her fifteen dear great grandchildren. She had a special bond with her sisters, Claudia Pandora of Portland, Thora and husband Carl Strobel of Annapolis, MD, Darla and husband Stephen Graham of Buxton; sisters in-law, Bonnie and husband Kevin Brann, Pam Love, and Emma Reynolds; brother in-law Norman Nash and Diana; life-long best friend, Marie (Wood) Weaver and husband Joel of Bucksport; and her dear friend Mary Ellen Edgerly. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert W. And Azalia R. Brown; loving husband Ralph A. Reynolds; dear sister, Gloria Woodman; and precious grandson, Anthony Brackley.

The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice Care and her many friends for the loving care and attention they provided to her during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ava’s memory to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 1, 2020, at 11 am, at the Trinity Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. A private family interment will be at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.