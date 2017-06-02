Ava May (Hutchinson) Bumpus (1933-2017)

FARMINGTON - Ava May (Hutchinson) Bumpus, 83, of Albany Township passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center.

She was born in Farmington June 27, 1933 to Frances M (Reed) Hutchinson and Ralph "Cuvier" Hutchinson.

As an only child, she grew up helping her dad work in the woods by driving a team of work horses. Ava attended schools in Farmington. She loved riding horses, hunting and fishing.

She met and married Edwin C. Bumpus, son of Annie and Harlan Bumpus of Albany Twp, on April 22, 1951. Edwin joined the army shortly afterwards, and in September 1952, their only child, Beth, was born. Ava was able to travel with Edwin to duty stations in Panama and Okinawa during his career in the army.

In the mid-60's they purchased the "farm" in New Sharon which was "home" over the years, she worked as a waitress, and at Farmington Laundry and Farmington Shoe Shop.

In 1990 they moved to Albany Twp. where she pursued her interest in yard sales and antiques. She looked forward to "setting up" at the Fryeburg flea market every summer. Perhaps her favorite times were the weeks she spent with her friend Glennys going to Farmington Fair and taking her camper to the Fryeburg fair.

Ava was predeceased by her parents, Frances and Cuvier, and many special cousins, her husband Edwin of 51 years, passed away in 2002. She is survived by a daughter Beth Hartford of Albany Twp, and a very loyal life long friend, Glennys Savage of Temple.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 2, 2017, 11:00am, at the East Bethel Cemetery, in East Bethel. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Friends wishing may make a donation in her name to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME 04938.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com