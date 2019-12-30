Avis M. Mahoney (1921-2019)

ROCKLAND - Avis M. Mahoney, 98, daughter of Earl Tracey Sr. And Grace Tracey of Mercer, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She lived a very full and active life during her 98 years and touched the lives of so many people, bringing smiles and happiness. For many years, Avis worked at the CAP agency in East Wilton and sold Avon products in Franklin and Somerset counties. She was a member of the Farmington Emblem Club #460 in Farmington and traveled throughout the United States with the club, enjoying her time with the club members. Avis spent her last fourteen years living with family in Rockland, where she also became a member of the Rockland Emblem Club. She loved to spend her summers at Dummer’s Beach in Weld with her husband Ed Mahoney and many of her family.

Avis is survived by; her daughter, Patricia Cosma of Vernon, CT and two daughters, Renee Cosma and husband Larry Marion of Montville, Danielle Parrina and husband Timothy of Stafford Springs, CT; her son, Dennis N. Rackliffe and Elizabeth Crockett of Dixfield, their two sons, Dennis Rackliffe Jr. And Ashley of Augusta, Jamie Rackliffe and wife Ann of Chesterville, and their daughters, Michelle Rackliffe of Farmington and Amy Rackliffe (deceased); her son, Millard L. Rackliffe III and wife Tana of Rockland, their sons, Jeremy Rackliffe and wife Mary of Thomaston, Travis Rackliffe and wife Hiedi of Old Town, Shane Rackliffe and wife Jennifer of Cape Coral, FL, step-son, Joshua Black and wife Sherri of Rockland; her daughter, Diane Mitchell of Danville, VT and daughter Nicole Foster of St. Johnsbury, VT; step grandson, Tommy Mahoney and wife Rita of North Chelmsford, MA; great grandchildren, Alexander Rackliffe, Mariah Rackliffe, Hailey Foster, Vanessa Foster, Haley Black, Collette Black, Jacob Black, Cassidy Rackliffe, Cameron Rackliffe, Casey Rackliffe, Lucy Rackliffe, Ashley Scott, Sarah Scott, Ciara Scott, Brandon Sholan, Christopher Stanley, Alyssa Tracey, Robert Tracey, Brandyn Rackliffe, Andrew Rackliffe, Tommy Mahoney Jr., and Nicole Maynard.

Avis will be truly missed by all.

Donations may be made in Avis’s memory to the Farmington Emblem Club #460, PO Box 144, West Farmington, ME 04992.

A Memorial and Emblem Club service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 PM, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. A reception will follow at the Farmington Elks Hall, 120 School St., in West Farmington. Interment will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.