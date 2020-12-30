Avis Maxine Grant (1930-2020)

CANTON - Avis Maxine Grant, 90, went to sleep in Jesus, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Pinnacle Nursing Care in Canton.

She was born in Farmington, March 15, 1930, a daughter of Frank and Verna (Briggs) Grant and was a graduate of Wilton Academy in 1948. She continued her education at Union College in South Lancaster, PA and continued at New England Sanitarium and Hospital in Stoneham, MA, where she became a licensed X-Ray tech. She was employed at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington as an X-Ray tech for over thirty years and also volunteered there after her retirement. She was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and will be remembered as having been an incredible correspondent with her friends over the years. She is survived by a cousin, Joyce in North Carolina.

Interment will be at Jay Hill Cemetery. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Memorial donations in her memory can be considered to The Soup Kitchen, PO Box 605, Dixfield, ME 04224. Cremation Care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.