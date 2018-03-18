Barbara Ann Parlin (1922-2018)

WATERVILLE - Barbara Ann Parlin, 96, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 at Oak Grove

Care Center with her family and staff by her side. She was born February 19, 1922, the daughter of Robert F. and Lucie A. (Fellows) Parlin.

She attended school through the 8^th grade and remained home with her mother most of her life, becoming her right hand. Barbara was a very proud attendee at Norway Baptist Church, she was very excited about her new pink bible. She enjoyed reading her Bible and also reading about European royalty. She did beautiful embroidery and made lovely pillowcases to give away. As Barbara aged, she loved her wildly colored

fingernails, playing bingo on her special card with enlarged numbers, new beads and clothes.

Barbara is survived by siblings, Rachel (Parlin) Winchell of California and Ruth (Parlin) Meyers of Oregon; many nieces and nephews, spanning 3 generations; a Canadian family, Sylvia (Parlin) Boutillier, Eva (Parlin) Babin and Robert Parlin. She was predeceased by siblings, Esther (Parlin) Enman, Doris (Parlin) Pease, Robert Parlin, Ralph Parlin and her parents.

At Barbara's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. Burial will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Barbara's memory to MaineGeneral Homecare and Hospice,MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.