Barbara Ann Wyman Turner (1927-2019)

FARMINGTON- Barbara Ann Wyman Turner, 91, loving mother, grandmother, and friend passed in the afternoon of Sept. 2, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, ME surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on Nov. 11, 1927 in Mount Vernon, ME to Frank James and Vivian Erma Chesley Wyman as one of eleven children.

She attended Mount Vernon schools, the Kents Hill Preparatory School, and then the Kents Hill Junior College where she graduated in 1948. On Oct. 27, 1955 she married Halden Frank Turner and together they spent 36 years creating a loving family. She was employed by the State of Maine and retired in 1977 with over 28 years of service. She was then employed by the Town of Mount Vernon as an Administrative Assistant for 16 years. Barbara enjoyed volunteering, number puzzles, long scenic rides, and she most loved the time spent with her family and close friends.

She is survived by her three daughters, Ermalyn and husband Jonathan Kent of Mount Vernon, ME, Tamela and husband John Ennis of Bethel, VT, and Sherene and husband Jonathan Gilman of Mount Vernon, ME. Her grandchildren Erika and husband Todd Chilton of Readfield, ME, Ashley and husband Joshua Neptune of Mount Vernon, ME, Andrew and wife Chelsea Ennis of Colchester, VT, Michael Ennis of Rutland, VT, Samuel Ennis of Williamsburg, VA, Conrad and wife Brittany Gilman of Winthrop, ME, and Courtney Gilman and partner Sebastian Aufheimer of Augsburg, Germany. Her great-grandchildren Brandon and Ethan Chilton, Kaden Neptune, and Theodore Gilman. Her step-children Bonnie and husband Roland Bean of Mount Vernon, ME, Lana and husband David Overlock of Mount Vernon, ME, and Don and wife Linda Turner of Rome, ME. Step-grandchildren Lonnie, Colleen, Wendy, Brian, Melissa, Derrick, and Vincent as well as several step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren. Barbara is predeceased by her husband, parents, siblings Frank Jr., Lillian, Raymond, Helen, Erma, George, Carolyn, Leon, Ralph, and Clyde, special sister-in-law Soccoro, stepson Gary, step-grandsons Shawn and Aaron. A special thank you to sisters-in-law Rosalie St. Pierre and Judith Wyman for all their love and support.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the exceptional nurses and staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, ME for their loving and thoughtful care. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2019 at Pinegrove Cemetery in Belgrade, ME. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME 04210.