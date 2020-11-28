Barbara Anne McCarthy (1952-2020)

FARMINGTON - Barbara Anne (St. John) McCarthy, 68, went to be with the Lord Jesus on November 22, 2020.

She was born on January 30, 1952 in Norwood, Massachusetts. She was married to Bruce McCarthy for 50 years, 2 months, and 14 days. She was a strong Christian woman and was a wonderful Sunday school teacher. Barbara was a member of the Farmington Baptist Church and where Bruce is also a member. Barbara had her own lawn care service for about ten years. After her husband retired from working construction building apartment complexes for 40 years in Florida, they moved back to Maine.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bruce McCarthy; three children, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.