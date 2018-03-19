Barbara ‘Barb’ Ann (Phaneuf) Burum (1950-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Barbara “Barb” Ann (Phaneuf) Burum, 67, passed away March 4, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 22, 1950 in South Kingston, R.I.

On May 19, 1967 she married Erling Burum in South Kinngston, R.I. She was a member of the Skowhegan Madison Elks Lodge #2531 and for 16 years, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxillary. She enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, and was known to shoot deer out of the bathroom window (ha, ha)

Barb is survived by her husband of 50 years, Erling Burum II of Skowhegan; son, Erling Burum III of Skowhegan; daughter, Lisa Bjorgvinsson of Wet Warwick, Rhode Island; 3 brothers, Gerald Phaneuf, Robert Phaneuf, and Richard Phaneuf all of North Kingston, Rhode Island; 4 grandchildren, Kaylah, Jessica, Nathan, Angelica; 1 great grandchild, Paige.

She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Voisinet.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.