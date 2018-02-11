Barbara Duncan Gardner (1932-2018)

FARMINGTON – Barbara Duncan Gardner, 85, of New Sharon, died early Sunday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born in Barnstable, MA, December 4, 1932 and was employed as a clerk at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for 18 years. She made her home in New Sharon for over 40 years, having moved from South Weymouth, MA. She enjoyed sewing, computers, and geneology.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Jean Long of Weymouth, MA, Cheryl Ann Bond and husband, Peter K Bond of Durham, ME and Donna Lee Bradford and husband, George of New Sharon; brother, Edward McManus and wife, Sharon of Frederick, MD; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; She was predeceased by her husband George F. Gardner and son Richard Thomas Gardner. Also siblings, Paul McManus, Sheila Fowler, Sandra DeVeua, Dorothy Gail Butler, and Arthur McManus.

Memories and condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the Spring at the Fairmount Cemetery in East Weymouth, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice. Cremation care is being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.