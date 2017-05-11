Barbara E. Coolidge (1929-2017)

AUBURN – In the late afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 9, 2017, Barbie passed over peacefully, with loved ones by her side at the Hospice House.

She had resided at Clover Manor since June 20, 2016, and was previously a longtime resident of East Dixfield. She was born on April 9, 1929, in New Vineyard, the only daughter of Charlie and Gussie (Parker) Kenney.

She received her education in New Vineyard and Farmington schools and on June 2, 1972, married Earl Coolidge at his family home in Wilton. They made their home in East Dixfield; Earl predeceased her on Dec. 4, 2005.

She worked at a wood turning mill in Phillips prior to working at Maine Dowel in Farmington. She later was employed and retired from G. H. Bass Shoe Co.

Barb was a devoted life member of the Hosmer-Edward American Legion Auxiliary, Wilton and the Farmington American Legion Auxiliary. For many years, she was proud to march in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Wilton and participating in the wreath laying ceremonies. She also enjoyed working at the Legion Bingo Booth at Farmington Fair to support the needs of the local post and veterans. She was a Deacon of the Fairbanks Union Church and will long be remembered for her many years of volunteering at the Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, both during her late mother’s residency and following her passing. She received two Governor’s Awards, presented to former Gov. John Baldacci for service and volunteerism for 504 hours and for 747 hours of service to the residents of Edgewood.

She was a kind, generous soul whose unselfish gifts of time and her knitted and crocheted gifts to family and friends are treasured memories and keepsakes. She always put the needs of others before her own.

She is survived by a brother, Don Kenney of New Vineyard; two nephews and a niece: David Kenney (Kathy) of Sabattus; Charlie Kenney III (Laura) of Patten and Anita Kenney Benoit (David) of Readfield; great nephews and great nieces: Charlie Kenney IV, Cyndi Beevers, Barry “Beech” Kenney, Kim McCleary, Shane Kenney, Ryan Benoit and Ben Benoit; 2 great-great nieces, 2 great-great nephews and one great-great-great niece and one great-great-great nephew.

She was predeceased by two brothers: Fred Kenney and Frank Kenney.

Her family invites you to share your memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Funeral services will be held Saturday May 20 at 2 PM from the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given in her memory to either the Fairbanks Union Church 583 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME. 04938 or to the Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd. Auburn, Me. 04210. Burial on Monday May 22 at 11 AM at the East Dixfield Cemetery.