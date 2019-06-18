Barbara Elaine Farrington (1924-2019)

JAY - Barbara Elaine Farrington, 94, passed away at her home in Jay on June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 10, 1924 in Jay, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Farrington. She attended Jay and Wilton schools and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1942.

She worked at Wilton Woolen Mill, Livermore Falls Shoe and Bass Shoe in Wilton. She also went to beautician school in her 30s and had a beauty shop for many years on the homestead property. Her daughter, Teri, was born in 1956 and was the joy of her life. Teri blessed her with seven granddaughters and 14 great grandchildren.

Barbie was a long standing member of the Bean’s Corner Baptist Church (77 years) where she was active as secretary, deaconess, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, choir member, one-time director of the choir and played the piano and organ for many years.

She also was active at East Livermore Camp Meeting Association, now Camp Good News, where she was secretary for many years. Because of her devotion the BCBC members built a cabin there for the young people and spent many great and blessed summers there.

She is survived by her daughter Teri and son-in-law Phil Miess, granddaughters, Erin Friedlander and husband Arin, Kristy Tompkins and husband Eric, Jaime Furka and husband Keary, Megan Shorey and husband Mike, Ashley Parker and husband Chris, Emily Ross and fiancé Craig Sweet and Katelyn Turner and husband Josh. Great grandchildren are Isaac, Ben and Zachary Friedlander, Olivia and Alissa Tompkins, Natalie and Emma Furka, Logan, Gavin, Wesley and Calvin Shorey, Henry and Nora Parker, and Grayson Turner. A brother Wayne and wife Roberta of Gorham, sisters Glenda and Sharon of Jay and sister-in-law Judy Farrington of Jay. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, brothers Kenneth and Maynard, sisters Frances, Norma and Virginia.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Beans Corner Baptist Church ME-133 & ME-156, Jay, ME. Donations may be made in her memory to Camp Good News, 413 Campground Rd. Livermore Falls, ME 04254. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd., Jay ME.

A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com