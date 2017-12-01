Barbara Emory Cott Nicolson (1925-2017)

LEWISTON – Barbara Emory Cott Nicolson, 92, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Monday No. 27, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston.

She was born Oct. 14, 1925, in (East Liberty), a neighborhood of Pittsburg, Penn., a daughter of Parker and Bertha Ann (Emory) Cott.

She received her education in Pennsylvania schools and earned her BSN degree from the University of Pittsburgh where she had also studied for three years toward her PhD. In Rehabilitation Counseling. She was the first mental health therapist at Allegheny East Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center in Pittsburg. Among her myriad responsibilities, she worked closely with parents of handicapped children.

In 1993, following her retirement, she and her husband, Donald Alan Nicolson, whom she married on Dec. 16, 1972 in Pittsburg, Penn., retired to Maine. She became an active member of the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Farmington, where she served as a Deacon and was a member of the church choir.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald, of Farmington; her twin brother, Robert Cott, MD and his wife, Diane, of Pittsburg, Penn. and their three children: Carolyn, Mark and Susan. She is also survived by nieces Barbara Carpenter, Marilyn Hesser and Susan Heaton and many other nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Diane Cott of Penn., and their three children, Carolyn, Mark and Susan.

She was predeceased by her twin brother, Robert Cott, MD and her sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Yeaw and Audrey Cott.

Her family invites you to share tributes and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday Dec. 3, 2017, at 2 PM from the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St. Farmington, Me. 04938. Remembrance gifts may be given in her memory to the church. Cremation and Memorial Service arrangements are both in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.