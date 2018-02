FARMINGTON - Barbara Halacy of Dixfield, passed on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. The daughter of the late Rolliston and Dorothy (White) Pease. Survived by her husband, Robert of Dixfield, their son Douglas and his wife Theresa of Lewiston.

Condolences and memories can be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

At Barbara's request there will not be any services. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.