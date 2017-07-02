Barbara J. Quimby (1938-2017)

LEWISTON – Barbara J. Quimby, 79, of Rangeley, died Tuesday morning, June 27, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston.

She was born June 7, 1938 in North Turner, the daughter of Thomas and Thelma (Churchill) Hannon. She received her education in Turner schools. For many years she was employed in the hospitality industry in Rangeley.

Barbara was the wife of Duane Quimby who predeceased her in 2006. Endeared to many as “Grammie Barbara” and known to her coffee club friends as “Barba-Q” (also her license plate), she was a devoted member of the Rangeley community. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters and was a founding member of the Rangeley Ladies Fire Auxiliary. She was an avid Tuesday cribbage player and was always looking for a beano game. Barbara especially enjoyed summers at her camp in Steuben, Maine.

She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and the twinkle in her eyes. She is survived by three steps-sons: Darrel Quimby and his wife Gwyneth of Augusta, Brent Quimby of Rangeley, and Arlow Quimby of Leasburg, NC; a brother Byron Hannon of Marathon, Florida; five grandchildren; Justin, Anne Sophie, Adam, Deanna, and Nicholas and several great-grandchildren. Beyond her immediate family, Barbara greatly appreciated the love and caring of her many dear friends who were truly part of her extended family. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Deidra Quimby, grandson Jason Quimby, granddaughter Jennifer Keliher Paquette and siblings: Ernest Hannon and Allen Hannon. Her family invites you to share condolences and memories on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main St., Rangeley. Following services, a reception will be held in the church undercroft, hosted by the ECW and the Rangeley Ladies Fire Auxiliary. Committal prayers will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley. Remembrance gifts may be given in her memory to the Jason and Deidra Quimby Scholarship Fund c/o FSB, PO Box 650, Rangeley, ME 04970. Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.