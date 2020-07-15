Barbara J. (Vermillion) Simone (1939-2020)

AUGUSTA - Barbara J. (Vermillion) Simone, 81, died on July 12, 2020, at Glenridge Long Term Care in Augusta.

She was born in Syracuse, New York, on March 13, 1939, the daughter of Edward W. and Anna M. (Sereluca) Vermillion.

She married Michael Simone on October 5, 1957 at St. Peter’s Church in Syracuse, NY and they were happily married for 56 years. Barbara spent her life helping others. She was passionate about her faith, her grandchildren, and finding humor in tough situations. She decorated cakes working beside her husband, for over 20 years. Then she worked as director of emergency services in a domestic violence agency. Before retiring, she worked licensing home daycares.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Michele Brennan and husband Steve of Industry, Edward Simone and wife Linda (DeMassini) of Agawam, MA, and Ann Marie Simone of Farmington; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Simone; her grandson, Jonathon Simone; and her sister, Mary Vermillion.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glenridge Long Term Care for the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Barbara these last few years.

Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Ann Marie Simone, 119 Silver Maple Lane, Farmington ME 04938.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.