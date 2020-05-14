STRONG - Barbara Jean "BJ" Shaw Smiley, 70, passed away at her family home in Strong on May 5, 2020.

She was born in Skowhegan, on April 22, 1950, the daughter of William J. Shaw Sr. and Flora Mae Burbank Shaw.

BJ graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1968. She resided in New Hampshire for a while before returning to Maine. BJ enjoyed visiting relatives in York Beach and loved Long Sands Beach, along with spending vacations with her sister and friends on Drakes Island.

BJ is survived by her sister, Terry Shaw Parekh and husband Shashi; brothers, William J. Shaw Jr. and wife Pam, Daniel Shaw, and Patrick Shaw; as well as an aunt and uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.