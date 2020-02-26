Barbara “Jean” (Clukey) Monk (1934-2020)

BENTON - Barbara “Jean” (Clukey) Monk, 85, passed away February 23, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation in Waterville. She was born December 24, 1934 in Clinton, the daughter of Guy and Amalia (Steves) Clukey.

She attended schools in Clinton. On June 23, 1956, she married Lauris Monk in Clinton. She was employed for many years as a clerk at Grants, K-Mart and local establishments as a customer service and food service representative. Jean spent many weekends and vacations with Lauris and her grandchildren at local race tracks and race tracks from Maine to Florida; they both were avid race fans. She also enjoyed going to grandchildren’s basketball games, watching the Celtic games and college basketball. She enjoyed going to local stores to chat with the customers and employees.

Jean is survived by son, Brian Monk and wife Melanie of Skowhegan; daughter, Laurie McLellan and husband David of Benton; 2 grandsons, Brian Monk II of Benton, David Monk of China; 2 granddaughters, Ashely Bouwkamp and husband David of Virginia, Christina Monk of Topsham; 2 great granddaughters, Alana Monk of Waterville, Bellamie Monk of Clinton; 2 great grandsons, Aiden and Kamden Bouwkamp of Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Lauris Monk.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jean’s memory to Alzheimer's Association Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.