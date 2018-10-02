Barbara Jean Hood (1936-2018)

STRONG - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Jean Hood, 82, announces her unexpected passing on Sept. 28, 2018, at her home in Strong.

She was born on March 7, 1936 in Avon, Mass., the daughter of Evelyn Ballum Butler and Alexander Ballum. She had a love of nature and animals, was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books, and found great joy in spending time with her family during summer BBQ’s and holiday parties. Barbara also loved spending time with her friends, whether it be breakfast with the girls, or joy riding with Gail. Her childhood stories will forever continue to be shared and her life will always be cherished in the memories of her family and those who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her son, Scott Hood and wife Flora of Strong; her daughter, Patricia Dyar and husband Scott of Strong; grandchildren, Derick Hemingway and wife Stephanie of Kingfield, Cody Hemingway and wife Ryan of Gorham, Friday Hixon and husband Nate of Needmore, PA, Stephanie Hood of Portland, Joseph Dyar and wife Jennifer of Windham; her great grandchildren, Brandon, Alex Sophie, Addaline, Roswell, Morrison, Sawyer, and Keegan; her sister, Joyce Rego of Dedham, MA; her brother, Sandy Ballum of Lake Worth, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by both parents; daughter, Jean Marie; companion, Mahlon Voter; sister, Nancy Butler Anderson; brother in-law, Richard Rego; nephews, Richard Rego Jr. and Michael Rego; and grandson, Richard Parker.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to family friend, Theron (Sonny) Huff.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.