Barbara June Speich (1928-2020)

FARMINGTON - Barbara June (Wigginton) Speich,92, died Wednesday, December 23 at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center, Farmington, Maine.

Barbara (Bobbie) was born March 19, 1928 in Rahway, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Freisinger) Wigginton. She was a graduate of Linden High School, Linden, New Jersey.

Barbara preciously lived in Swiftwater, Pa. since 1972 And Farmington, Maine since 2015. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Arthur Speich and her son Richard Allan Speich.

She is remembered by her loving family Donna Christine Bartosiewicz and her husband David; her daughter-in-law Sally Rees Speich and her husband Shawn Keenan; and three grandchildren Adam, Daniel and Rebecca Speich.

Barbara loved life through her family, painting, square dancing, exercise classes and volunteering. She also won State awards for her painting through the Pocono Mountain Women’s Club.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dan and Scott’s Cremation& Funeral Service. Private services will be held later in 2021.