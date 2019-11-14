Barbara Lucille (Smiley) Healy (1923-2019)

WINSLOW - Barbara Lucille (Smiley) Healy passed away at her apartment at Goudreau’s Waterfront Retirement Community, in Winslow, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from ill health. Her caregiver and niece, Kathy Smiley, was at her side. Barbara had recently been under the wonderful care of Beacon Hospice.

Barbara was born July 12, 1923 in Waterville, Maine to Milton Perry Smiley and Florence Louise (Norton). She was the oldest of six children. She attended elementary and high school in Winslow and graduated from the University of Maine, Orono, in June 1945, with a BS in Home Economics.

She had various employments throughout her working career, Gardiner Telephone Company, Librarian at the James Bean Elementary School in Sidney, ME and many years of volunteer work at Inland Hospital Library, in Waterville, ME.

Barbara was married on August 22, 1946 to Robert Morris Healy (Lt. Col., Ret. USMC). During her journey with “Rab” through his military career she had the opportunity of moving to various locations in the United States, with four years being the average length of time in one place. After his retirement in 1964, from the military, they moved to Franklin Lakes, NJ. In 1978 they moved to Sidney, ME and in 1993 moved to Boiling Springs Lakes, NC. After the death of her husband in 1995 she finally moved back to Maine. She lived in a condo she purchased in Waterville and after many years there moved to Goudreau’s Waterfront Retirement Community in Winslow.

One of the most important parts of her life was that of being a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Fort Halifax Chapter member for seventy-one years. She was very involved with the different committees of NSDAR and had been Chapter Regent and was currently Vice-Regent of the chapter. Barbara was associated with and a member of the Winslow Congregational Church since her birth. She was always a good listener and willing to help others in any way she could. Some of her hobbies and interests included reading, knitting, puzzle working and traveling.

Survivors include: a daughter, Sandra H. Swallow and husband, George H. Swallow III of Harpswell, ME; a son, John Milton Healy, wife Lisa (Mosher) and granddaughter Cara Healy of Chichester, NH; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Healy, and grandchildren Aaron Healy, April (Healy) Moss, Jesse Healy and Seth Healy all of NC. There are seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and son, Rex C. Healy of NC.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Winslow Congregational Church with Rev. Kimberly Shrader officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara S. Healy can be made to the following: Winslow Congregational Church – Memorial Fund, 12 Lithgow St. Winslow, ME 04901 or Fort Halifax Chapter, NSDAR, % Sandra Swallow, 6 Sage Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079-4420.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.