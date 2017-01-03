Barbara M. Kendall (1950-2016)

FARMINGTON - After a life-time of bringing joy and love to family and friends Barbara Marie Kendall, 66, of Shady Grove Lane, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

She was born in Farmington on Feb. 12, 1950, the daughter of Carlton and Ruth (Chittick) Kendall. Barbara was educated in Farmington area schools and graduated from Farmington High School, Class of 1968. She attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Waterville, and became a licensed practical nurse. She started her nursing career at Saugus General Hospital in Saugus, Mass., before moving to Augusta, where she worked at the Augusta General Hospital and area nursing homes.

In 1992, she moved back to her hometown of Farmington where she worked at Edgewood Manor until her health began to decline. In 2000, she was given a second chance at life by receiving a double lung transplant.

Barbara had a strong dedication and love for her family. She especially loved making everyone feel special at holidays by decorating cakes and making handmade gifts. She also loved their annual trips to Old Orchard Beach. She enjoyed her cats, reading, flower gardening, arts and crafts, ceramics, sewing and bird watching.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by two daughters; Jennifer Leavitt and her children, Kaitlin and Matthew of Troy; Lori Foster and her husband Bryan, and their children Owen, Andrew and Joshua, all of Winthrop; a sister Bonnie Matthieu and her husband Jim of Farmington; also three nephews, Gene, Jamie and Jon McCabe.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Fairbanks School Meetinghouse, 508 Fairbanks Road, Farmington.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.khrfuneralhomes.com.