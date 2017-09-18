Barbara Mae White (1927-2017)

FARMINGTON – Barbara Mae White passed peacefully on September 14, 2017, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

She was born in Livermore Falls on July 2, 1927, the eldest of 10 to Eleanor (O’Dell) and John Allen Sr. Barbara attended schools in Farmington.

Barbara married Adrian L. Hoar on December 13, 1947. They had four children, Dennis, Gary, Beverly and Marilyn. Adrian passed in an unfortunate accident in 1960.

She married Arlo N. White on October 29, 1961. They had three children, Darcy, Linda and Kelly.

Barbara raised a wonderful family. She had a unique relationship with each one of them, recognizing their abilities and supported them throughout their lives. Barbara loved having her family around and was always very welcoming and acceptive of new members. She always had a beautiful smile and a hug when family arrived and departed – she was known for saying “you aren’t leaving until I get my hug!” She was a great collector of hugs – no one refused. Barbara had a good sense of humor as well as a bit of a sharp tongue when needed! Her feistiness stayed with her right to the end!

Barbara spent many years as a den mother with the local Cub Scouts; was involved in the Franklin County Extension group; was a Certified Youth Bowling Instructor at Meadow Lanes, East Wilton and with her husband oversaw the Franklin County Youth Bowling Association program for many years. She was an avid bowler. She bowled in the Incredible Seniors Bowling League for many years. Barbara won several Maine Senior Bowling tournaments, and represented the State of Maine in the National Senior Bowling Tournaments three times; in Toledo, Reno and Tucson.

She will be missed and will be remembered by her family and friends with love and humor.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Arlo N. White of Farmington; her children, Dennis and Debra Hoar of Damascus, Maryland, Gary Hoar and his wife Elana Jellison of Whitefield, Maine, Beverly Gilbert of Bath, Maine, Marilyn and Bruce Nile of New Vineyard, Maine, Darcy and Nancy White of Sidney, Maine, Linda White and her husband Tom Deedy of Wiscasset, Maine and Kelly and Michelle White of Farmington, Maine.

She is also survived by her siblings, Clyde and Anita Allen, Patricia and Barton Soule, Philip and Melissa Allen, David and Carolyn Allen and Diane Priest; Sister-in-laws Ruby Allen and Sharon Allen. Fourteen grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, siblings John Allen Jr, Katherine Ames, Herbert Allen, and Richard Allen.

Her family invites you to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com., where a video tribute will be viewable later in the week.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2& 27) Farmington on Wednesday Sept. 20 from 10 AM to 12 noon where a comfort reception will be held at 12 noon. Private family graveside committal service at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund at PO Box 970025, Boston, MA, 02297-0025; or a charity of your choice.