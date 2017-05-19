Barbara McLeary Vannah, 98

BEAUMONT, Texas - Barbara McLeary Vannah passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Beaumont, Texas. She was 98 years old.

She was born and grew up in Farmington, Maine, the daughter of Frank Edwards McLeary and Emma Demuth McLeary.

She graduated from the University of Maine in 1938. In 1941, she married a college classmate, Sherman Vannah, of Waldoboro, and they eventually settled in Bedford, Mass., where she resided for 60 years before moving to Texas.

She was predeceased by her husband, who died in 1967, and by her younger sister, Constance Spear, who died in 2009.

Vannah is survived by her three children, Peter L. Vannah, of New Hampshire, Katherine Vannah Wood, of Florida, and Ellen Vannah Duesler, of Texas. She is also survived by her niece, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington, Maine. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center. 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.