Barbara Meservey (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON – Barbara Meservey, 88, a long-time resident of Elm Street, Farmington, died early Wednesday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was born Nov. 19, 1929, a daughter of Sven A. and Odelie (Roy) Hansen and was a 1949 graduate of Belgrade High School. She worked in the Maine Secretary of State’s Office before the birth of her children, at which time she became a homemaker.

Barbara was a talented seamstress, having made many clothes for her family as they grew. She also was a painter in water colors and pastels and oils later in life as well as a calligrapher. Barbara also was a talented basket maker, specializing in Nantucket style baskets and was proud to say that she had never drank a beer or smoked a cigarette in her lifetime.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen Smith and her husband, William of Stow, Ohio and Lee-Anne Ezawa and her husband, Kazuo of Clinton, NJ; granddaughter, Megan Nelson and husband, Jason Moore of Kent, Ohio; grandsons, Michael and Bryan Ezawa both of Clinton, NJ; and a brother, Donald Hansen and his wife, Marianne of Colorado Springs, Colo.

She was predeceased by her brother, Norman; and husband, Edward L. Meservey.

Interment will be on Friday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at the Old Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive in Augusta. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Barbara’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.