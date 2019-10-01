Barbara Phyllis Tilton Morse (1928-2019)

JAY - Barbara Phyllis Tilton Morse, 91, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, with loving family by her side, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on June 20, 1928, in Wilton, daughter of Roy and Nettie Pearl (Townsend) Tilton, the seventh child of 10 children raised on Walker Hill at the Tilton family farm.

She attended school in Wilton through the eighth grade. As a teen, she went to work for the Pease family in Farmington, caring for them and their children.

On Aug. 1, 1947, Barbara married Stanley M. Morse on her parent’s front lawn of the Tilton farm, after having met at one of her parents’ barn dances. They resided with his parents on the Morse family farm in North Jay for four years, and then purchased the Small Farm on Morse Hill. In 1962, they moved back to the Morse Farm where they raised their four children, and cared for her father in-law and her uncle Howard. In her early years, Barbara worked at the First National and A&P stores in Wilton. Later on, she worked in local nursing homes and cared for many elderly boarders in her home.

Barbara enjoyed dancing, music, reading, and she loved sewing, embroidery, gardening, and baking, as well as teaching the above. She will be remembered for many of her delicious homemade donuts, pies and needhams. Since a child, she also enjoyed drawing with charcoal and also was a talented painter/artist in all mediums. She traveled to California many times with family to visit her three grandsons who were stationed there in the U.S.M.C. Barbara was a member of the Bartlett Memorial Methodist Church. She volunteered at the North Jay Grange, and for 15 years volunteered at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Morse of North Jay, Robin Jordan and husband Robert of Raymond; grandsons, Ret. Major Christopher Legere and wife Mindy of California, Ret. Master Sgt. Kurt Legere and wife Jennifer of Texas, Nathan Jordan and wife Natasha of Windham, Steven Morse Jr. And wife Amy of Auburn, and Shane Morse of North Jay; granddaughters, Erin Jordan and Aaron Bickford of Limington, Lori Jordan and Sam Joy of Virginia; great grandchildren, Lauren and Drew Legere of Texas, Isabella and Caden Legere of California, Wyatt, Tate, Artur, and Princeton Morse of Auburn, Shane Morse Jr. And Jade Morse of Jay, Loghan and Keegan Aycock of Limington; and a special former daughter in-law, Debra Whitehouse Morse of Boston, Mass.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley in 1994; sons, Steven Morse in 2009, Dana Morse in 2019; three year old granddaughter, Marissa Sue Morse in 1990; sisters, Suzie Trask, Bertha Starbird, Edith Hill, Mable Lane; brothers, Welcome, Roy and Donald Tilton and infant brother, Edward.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. O’Reilly and the caring nurses and staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center in Farmington.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the North Jay Grange Hall, 4 East Dixfield Rd., in North Jay. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.