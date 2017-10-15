Barbara Whitney Berry (1927-2017)

FARMINGTON - Barbara Whitney Berry, 90, passed away on October 13, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease, which she had for the past ten years.

She made her home in Industry, until moving to Edgewood in 2012. Barbara was born on May 27, 1927 in Phillips, the daughter of Lewis, Sr. And Alyce (Leighton) Smith. She was educated in the schools of Phillips. On May 27, 1945, she married Elmer Frank Whitney in Phillips, and he predeceased her on May 27, 1972. Barbara worked at Farmington Shoe, Livermore Shoe, and later for Head Start, retiring in 1973. On June 6, 1987 she married Lawrence Berry in Farmington. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, dancing and camping.

Barbara is survived by; her husband of 30 years, Lawrence Berry of Farmington; her sons, Jerome Whitney Sr. And wife Miriam of Industry, Michael Whitney and wife Michele of Industry, Anthony Whitney and wife Pennie of Livermore Falls; her daughters, Michele St. Pierre and husband Robert of Industry, Charlotte Lane and fiancé Tony Webber of Anson; her brother, Lewis Ernest Smith and wife Geraldine of Farmington; thirteen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, five great, great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by; her first husband, Elmer Whitney (1972); her son, Schuyler Whitney (2012); her brother, William Smith (2013); her daughter in-law, Ruby Whitney (2007); her son in-law, Darryl Lane (2011) ; and her nephew, Claude Smith (2008).

Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Edgewood Rehabilitation Activity Center, 221 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, one hour of visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with Leon Savage officiating, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will follow at the Gay Cemetery in Farmington.