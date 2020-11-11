Barry Kent Hutchinson (1948-2020)

CARTHAGE - Barry Kent Hutchinson, 72, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born May 12, 1948, a son of Frank S. and Flora M. (Swan) Hutchinson. Mr. Hutchinson was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and served his country in the United States Army. On Dec. 19, 1970, he married his soul mate and love of his life, Paula Zangarene in Berlin, MA.

He worked for Dragon Products Co. for 30 years, He loved hunting, fishing, rock collecting, metal detecting, fly tying, berry picking, making jellies and jams to pass out at Christmas to family and friends, and fossil collecting, especially sharks teeth in Maryland. He especially enjoyed rides around the pond and siting outside under the gazebo listening to his jukebox but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Hutchinson will be remembered for making unique walking sticks which are owned by people all around the country. Road trips were a favorite past time, and he and Paula had fond memories of two trips taken out West.

He is survived by his wife, Paula of Carthage; a daughter, Bobbie-Jo Bogan and her husband, Nathaniel of Natick, MA; and a son, Mark of Carthage; grandchildren, Sarah and Meghan Bogan of MA, Matthew, Miles, Caleb, Jacob, and Jonathan Hutchinson, all of Maine; brothers, Gary, Frank and his wife, Fay, Richard and his wife, Jeanine, Lee and his wife, Sue, Jan and his wife, Linda, and Jon and his wife, Cindy, all of Carthage, and David and his wife, Gloria of FL; sisters, Daveen Houghton, Frances Houghton, and Nancy Hutchinson, all of Carthage, Laurel Castorina and her husband, Joe and Judith Johnston all of Alfred, and Gail Knox of North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Kevin Zangarine and his wife, Deborah of South Lancaster, MA; Sister-in-Laws, JoAnn Wurmlinger and her husband, Tim of Leonardtown, MD and Tracy Stevey of South Lancaster, MA; dozens of nieces and nephews, including some very special ones; and his best friend, Dennis Marr; May he rest in peace with his parents and sister, Carole.

Graveside services and a Celebration of his life will be held in the spring with interment at New Newman Cemetery in Carthage. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.