Barry L. Dionne (1951-2017)

DOVER-FOXCROFT - Barry L. Dionne, 65, passed away June 9, 2017 at Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft after a brief battle with cancer with family members present.

He was born Nov. 21, 1951 in Skowhegan, the son of Rudolphe R. and Bernice C. (Crockett) Dionne.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1970, then continued his education at the University of Maine Orono, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree. He worked for many years as a self -employed woodsman. Barry was a member of the Skowhegan Elks Club, Eagles Club, and Sportsman’s Club.

Barry is survived by his domestic partner, Linda M. Landry of Dover-Foxcroft; 6 sisters, Judy Scoville and husband Paul of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Jane Jewell and husband Dennis of Cornville, Carol Dionne-Fabrizio and partner Mary Lou of Wells, Pamela Eames and husband Sam of Norridgewock, Susan Porter and husband Randy of Buxton, Barbara Vereault and husband Don of Bangor; 3 brothers, Jack Dionne of Skowhegan, Danny Dionne of Anson, Jeffrey Dionne and wife Claire of Benton; step-daughter, Chrystal Shorey and husband Bobby of East Dover-Foxcroft; step-son, John Fogg of Dover-Foxcroft. He was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Greg.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Barry’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.