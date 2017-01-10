Basil O. Ward (1933-2016)

BRIDGTON - Basil O. Ward, 83, passed away on Dec. 30, 2016, at the Ledgewood Manor in Windham.

He was born in Wellington on Sept. 21, 1933, the son of Oscar and Roxie (Corson) Ward on his Dad's 50th birthday. He was educated in the schools of Harmony, graduating from Harmony High School in the class of '52.

Following graduation, he worked approximately one year in Gray for S.D. Warren of Westbrook. After returning to his hometown of Harmony, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from '56 to '57 until his honorable discharge. Following his return home, he returned to work in May '61 in woods operations for S.D. Warren and transferred to Westbrook to work in the mill in April '63 until his retirement in March '91.

Basil was an avid sportsman, thoroughly enjoying target practicing as well as hunting, snowmobiling, and in recent years, four-wheeling, belonging to several clubs at various times. Camping was a big favorite before and during retirement until the death of his wife Rena (Pelletier) in 2008 after 47 years of marriage.

He is survived by one son, Jay Ward and wife Laura of Gorham; two daughters, Robin Ward of Bridgton and Roxie Ward-Small and husband Robert of North Bridgton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be two potluck Celebrations of Life. The first being on Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center in Bridgton. The second Sunday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harmony Community Center in Harmony Maine. Both dates weather permitting. With graveside service in the Spring of 2017

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Basil's memory American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.