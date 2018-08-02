Beatrice Alma (LeClair) Merrill/Taylor (1925-2018)

MADISON - Beatrice Alma (LeClair) Merrill/Taylor, 92, died Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Madison.

She was born July 2, 1925 in Anson, the daughter of Levi and Ellen (Flaherty) LeClair.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette Merrill Whitney Stoutamyer and husband Frank of South Paris; 2 sons, Michael Merrill and wife Renee of San Antonio, Texas, and David Merrill and wife Diane of Panton, Vermont; 7 grandchildren, Scott, Chris and Jill Whitney, Jonathan, Jeremy, Nathan and Connor Merrill; 7 great grandchildren, Lexi, Robbie, Zachary and Olivia Whitney and Cooper, Olivia and Jaden Merrill; her second husband, Fred Taylor of Madison; 2 step daughters, Carolyn Meredith and husband Bob of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Cindy Clark and husband Barry of Embden; 4 step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was predeceased by her first husband, Frank N. Merrill, Jr.; 12 brothers and sisters, Eddie, Art, Harold, Benny and Larry LeClair, Helen Hendsbee, Alice Wardell, Agnes Mayo Corrieri, Sylvia LeClair, Lillian Merrill, and Edna Otis; and Shirley LeClair who died at a very young age.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Christ community Fellowship Church, Maple Street, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Beatrice’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.