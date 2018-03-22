Beatrice Dorothy Nolin Ferrari (1936-2018)

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Beatrice Dorothy Nolin Ferrari succumbed to lung cancer on Monday, March 19, 2018, at her winter home in North Port, Fla.

“Bea” was born in San Diego, Calif. on Dec. 9, 1936 to Leo and Arline (Lindell) Nolin. She attended schools in San Diego and Palermo, her parents having moved to Maine after World War II. Her father was a career Navy man and retired to Maine in 1946.

She graduated from Erskine Academy in South China in 1954. In 1956, she married David Ferrari in Farmington, where she moved from Augusta, having worked for Maine Employment Security Commission for a few years. Bea went to work for SAD#9 as its first crossing guard in 1968 and in 1970 went to the Duplicating Center where she worked for 23 years at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington and Academy Hill School in Wilton, retiring in 1993.

Bea enjoyed sewing, upholstering, reading, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and helping her family with the grandchildren. She had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand (and opinion) to anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David; son, Jimi Ferrari & fiancé, Tammy Horne and children Jami Ferrari (Krystina) and Dawn Powers (Asher); daughters Pamela Ferrari & husband, Jim Faulkner and children Kimberly Ferrari and Zachary Faulkner; and Jennifer Hutchinson & husband, Craig and daughters Chelsea and Jessie Hutchinson. Also, brothers Leo Nolin (Chris) of Lampasas, Texas and George Nolin (Marilyn) of Houston, Texas; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, and sisters Virginia Beaulieu and Leona Gould. The family would like to thank Tammy and Jimi for their dedicated care during Bea’s illness.

Condolences, tributes and stories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 am from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Middle Street, Farmington. Following mass, a comfort reception will be held at the Parish Hall. Relatives and friends are invited to call the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Sunday, March 25 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beaulieu Scholarship at Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road, South China ME 04358.