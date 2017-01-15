Beatrice M. Bess (1937-2016)

SKOWHEGAN - Beatrice M. (Ward) Bess, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at Cedar Ridge Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on Oct. 16, 1937 in Guilford, the daughter of Archie E. and Mildred C. (Norton) Ward.

On May 28, 1955, she married Charles F. Bess, Jr. Skowhegan. She worked for many years as a repair technician in the shoe industry until her retirement from Dexter Shoe.

Beatrice loved traveling and camping on the coast, ice fishing with family, spending many hours with her granddaughter, Danielle Bess, and great grandchildren Hunter Swihart and MacKenzie Swihart.

She is survived by her son, Charles F. Bess, III, and wife Jan of East Madison; granddaughter, Danielle; great granddaughter MacKenzie Swihart; great grandson, Hunter Swihart; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles Bess, Jr. in 2011; brothers: Carl, Lea, and Almon; sisters: Mabel, Barbara, Janice, and Rosalie; parents, Archie and Mildred Ward.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Beatrice's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.